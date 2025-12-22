Train travel gets costlier

New Delhi: The Indian Railways on Sunday announced a new fare structure effective from December 26. India's second-largest employer estimates a Rs 600-crore revenue gain from this change.

Under the new ticket pricing structure, passengers will pay 1 paisa per km extra on journeys beyond 215 km in Ordinary Class, and 2 paise per km for Mail/Express Non-AC and AC classes. For passengers travelling shorter routes than 215 km, there is no hike in ticket prices. Meanwhile, passengers on a 500-km Non-AC journey will pay an additional Rs 10 for their journey. To maintain affordability for low and middle-income families, the Railways has not increased fares in the suburban and monthly season tickets. According to the Railway Ministry, the previous fare hike in July 2025 has generated Rs 700-crore revenue till date. The Railways has planned an operation of special trains across eight zones for Christmas and New Year period of 2025–26 with the addition of 244 trips. To manage the anticipated surge in passenger traffic, the ministry will notify more trips in the coming days.