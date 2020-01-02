Mancherial: CPI pays tribute to AB Bardhan

Mancherial: Communist Party of India (CPI) leaders paid floral tributes to CPI former General Secretary AB Bardhan on his foruth death anniversary at their party office in Mancherial on Thursday.



Speaking on the occasion, the party leaders said that Bardhan had first worked as a village leader and became CPI national general secretary and lead many movements in the country. They praised the departed leader, who donated his ancestral property to the party.

He was against anti-labour and anti-agrarian policies of the government; and a great leader, who sent Left party leaders to the parliament. He was the first person, who understood the need of party and peoples association and formed peoples associations for the first time in the country, the leaders stated.

AITUC district secretary Mekala Dasu, CPI district body member Rmadugu Laxman, town president Beyala Rajeshwar, Shankaraiah, Pochanna, Rajini and others were present.