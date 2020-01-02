Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Mancherial: CPI pays tribute to AB Bardhan

Mancherial: CPI pays tribute to AB Bardhan
Highlights

Communist Party of India (CPI) leaders paid floral tributes to CPI former General Secretary AB Bardhan on his foruth death anniversary at their party...

Mancherial: Communist Party of India (CPI) leaders paid floral tributes to CPI former General Secretary AB Bardhan on his foruth death anniversary at their party office in Mancherial on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the party leaders said that Bardhan had first worked as a village leader and became CPI national general secretary and lead many movements in the country. They praised the departed leader, who donated his ancestral property to the party.

He was against anti-labour and anti-agrarian policies of the government; and a great leader, who sent Left party leaders to the parliament. He was the first person, who understood the need of party and peoples association and formed peoples associations for the first time in the country, the leaders stated.

AITUC district secretary Mekala Dasu, CPI district body member Rmadugu Laxman, town president Beyala Rajeshwar, Shankaraiah, Pochanna, Rajini and others were present.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Anti-CAA Protester: TN Police Probe Pakistan Link2 Jan 2020 11:00 AM GMT

Anti-CAA Protester: TN Police Probe Pakistan Link

CAA Protests: PM Modi Accuses Congress Of Speaking In Language Of Pakistan
CAA Protests: PM Modi Accuses Congress Of Speaking In Language Of...
Tata Sons moves Supreme Court against NCLAT order on Cyrus Mistry
Tata Sons moves Supreme Court against NCLAT order on Cyrus
CM Jagan to meet Governor while the YSRCP to present a report on TDP Insider trading in Amaravati
CM Jagan to meet Governor while the YSRCP to present a report on...
Guru Gobind Singh devoted self to fight against injustice, wrongdoing: Amit Shah
Guru Gobind Singh devoted self to fight against injustice,...


Top