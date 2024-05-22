Mango farmers being cheated by the name of tie bazaar

Nagarkurnool: Mango farmers in Nagar Kurnool District Center are suffering from severe problems. As there is no market place to sell mangoes, they are sold in piles on the road. The prices are suffering severely. On the other hand, in the district center, illegal collection is being done from the farmers in the name of tie bazaar. 200 rupees are collected from each farmer every day.

Farmers are deeply distressed that they are being charged illegally without giving any receipt. On the other hand, there are allegations that this scandal is happening under the connivance of the municipality officials.

Farmers are suffering because the municipal authorities are not responding to this happening. While the mango farmers are being cheated in the hands of brokers, on the other hand, farmers are facing serious problems due to the collection of money in the name of Taibazar.