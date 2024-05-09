Mantris strain every nerve for big victory of Congress candidates

Hyderabad: Almost all ministers in Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s cabinet were sweating out to prove their mettle again as they are tasked with securing the highest-ever majority by the Congress candidates in their respective Lok Sabha segments in the ensuing elections.

State ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Jupally Krishna Rao, Ponnam Prabhakar, D Sridhar Babu and Konda Surekha were putting all their energies to register a victory with a big margin by the Congress candidates in their respective districts.

Uttam Kumar Reddy is already conducting a series of rallies and corner meetings in support of Congress candidate K Raghuveer Reddy from Nalgonda parliamentary constituency from where the minister was elected as an MP in 2019 general elections. Uttam won the MP seat by 30,000 votes by defeating the BRS rival. Now, the strong Congress leader from Nalgonda is eyeing to win the seat by at least 2 lakh majority and display his political power in the district.

Leaders said that all the ministers are concentrating more on winning the MP seats with big majority by defeating BRS and BJP. “The party cadre is already active as the Congress had won the recently held assembly elections and the leaders are striving hard in the same spirit to win the Lok Sabha election,” said a leader.

Revenue and I & PR minister P Srinivas Reddy, who played a key role in winning all Assembly seats in the old Khammam district, has already prepared a strategy for ensuring the victory of Congress nominee Raghuram Reddy from Khammam Lok Sabha seat, which is considered a stronghold of Congress after the assembly elections. The minister is leaving no stone unturned to woo the opposition BRS cadre to secure a record-breaking majority and defeat the sitting BRS MP N Nageshwara Rao.

State R and B minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy is also making fast political moves to retain the Bhongir Lok Sabha seat. Reddy, who was elected MP in the last elections, is extending all out support to Congress candidate CH Kiran Kumar Reddy to win the elections by at least one lakh vote majority.

Similarly, state Excise and Prohibition minister J Krishna Rao is camping in Nagarkurnool and IT and Industries minister D Sridhar Babu in Peddapalli to wrest the MP seats from BRS. State Transport minister Prabhakar was given the responsibility of defeating the sitting BJP MP B Sanjay from Karimangar. State Forest and Environment vminister K Surekha is fighting directly with opposition BRS to ensure the win of Congress candidate K Kavya from Warangal segment where the political developments took place at a fast pace recently.

State Panchayat Raj minister Seethakka and Health minister Damodar Raja Narasimha are aiming to defeat the BRS and ensure the victory of their candidates from Mahbubabad, Medak and Zaheerabad Lok Sabha segments.