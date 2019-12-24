MANUU Polytechnic student's project selected for AICTE award

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University's Polytechnic, Hyderabad project got selected in AICTE SCRO, Regional Convention "Chhatra Viswakarma Awards-2019" held on 13th December at Geethanjali College of Engineering & Technology, Kesara.

According to Dr. Mohd Yousuf Khan, Principal, students of MANUU Polytechnic Hyderabad competed with B.Tech and M.Tech students of reputed engineering colleges of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and bagged spot in toppers list paving the way to participate in National Convention of Chhatra Viswakarma Awards-2019 to be held in 2nd week of January 2020 at AICTE Headquarters, New Delhi.

Dr. Mohammed Aslam Parvaiz, Vice-Chancellor MANUU, along with Praveen Kumar, Director Program Management, Microsoft Hyderabad and A. K Sinha, Financial Consultant visited Polytechnic Building on December 20 to inspect the project and congratulated Principal and his team while extending their best wishes.

Mohd Yousuf, Assistant professor, Department of IT, MANUU Polytechnic Hyderabad is the mentor of the project whereas final year students - Sumaiya Qaisar, Polytechnic CSE, Md Akif Jawed, Polytechnic I.T and Md Safeer Alam, Polytechnic ECE are the team members.