Mass Rally Organized by BJP in Hyderabad on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Centenary Celebration
A grand rally was held in Hyderabad under the leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as part of the centenary celebrations of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The rally began with tributes being paid at the Ambedkar statue near Lower Tank Bund. After the tribute, the rally proceeded from Lower Tank Bund to the BJP office.
Key leaders, including Union Minister Kishan Reddy, MPs Laxman and Nagesh, along with a large number of BJP workers, participated in the event. The rally was a significant part of the nationwide celebrations marking Vajpayee's centenary.
Atal Bihari Vajpayee's centenary celebrations have been observed across the country, with numerous events paying homage to his leadership, vision, and contributions to India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and other prominent leaders have participated in prayer ceremonies to honor Vajpayee's memory.
In Telangana, the BJP has planned several events to mark the centenary year of Vajpayee. These include photo exhibitions, blood donation camps, and other community outreach activities. Union Minister Kishan Reddy and Rajya Sabha member Sudhanshu Trivedi will inaugurate the photo exhibition as part of the celebrations.
The rally and related events serve to highlight Vajpayee's legacy of strong leadership, national service, and his lasting influence on the political landscape of India.