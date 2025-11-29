Massive security blanket for Telangana Rising Global Summit

The Telangana government is putting in place massive security arrangements ahead of the high-profile Telangana Rising Global Summit scheduled for 8 and 9 December in Maheshwaram and Meerkhanpet. Police Commissioner Sudheer Babu of Rachakonda, along with Rangareddy District Collector Narayana Reddy, TG ICC MD Shashank, Maheshwaram DCP Narayana Reddy, Water Works MD Ashok Reddy, and traffic DCPs, held a review meeting with the summit’s organising committee and relevant departments to coordinate security plans. Around 2,500 police personnel have been deployed to maintain strict law and order during the event.

Given the international scale of the summit, special branch, intelligence, Octopus Unit, Greyhounds, dog squad, and bomb squad teams are involved in the comprehensive security arrangements under the Chief Minister’s guidance. The meeting also addressed logistical support, discussing basic facilities like barracks, mess, kitchens, and washrooms. The summit will host nearly 600 representatives, including delegates from global investment firms, heads of multinational corporations, prominent domestic organisations, and major industrialists, with approximately 3,000 support staff expected with them. High-level security measures include a three-layer security perimeter around VIP delegates, and over 100 CCTV cameras are installed throughout the venue premises, all linked to the central police control room for real-time monitoring.

Around 1,000 traffic police officers have been assigned to manage traffic flow, reroute vehicles, set up barricades, and handle parking, with traffic marshals on duty to prevent any disruptions or disturbances.

For the safety of women industrialists, speakers, and investors, a dedicated Women’s Wing and specialised She Teams have been established to ensure their protection throughout the event. The general public and vehicle traffic will face diversions on the summit days, with strict police deployment to maintain smooth and secure proceedings during the two-day global event.