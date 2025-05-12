MB Bethel Church Inaugurated in Aiza Mandal with Grand Ceremony and Community Participation

Gadwal: In a momentous event filled with spiritual joy and community participation, the newly constructed MB Bethel Church at Aiza mandal headquarters in Jogulamba Gadwal district was inaugurated with grandeur and devotion. The inauguration ceremony drew attendees from across the district and was marked by heartfelt prayers, blessings, and vibrant celebrations.

The chief guest of the occasion was Rev. R.S. Lemuel, who graced the event with his divine message and prayers. Also present was Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar, All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary and a prominent Congress leader, who participated in the stone unveiling ceremony and extended his wishes to the Christian community.

The event also witnessed the participation of key Mennonite Brethren (MB) Church evangelists and pastors, as well as elders and committee members from the Aiza MB Bethel Church. Local Congress leaders and a large number of believers and well-wishers from various parts of the district gathered to witness the holy ceremony.

As the foundation plaque of the church was formally unveiled, hymns were sung and prayers offered, expressing gratitude for the completion of the church structure and seeking blessings for its future spiritual journey. Community leaders emphasized the importance of the church as not only a place of worship but also a center for fellowship and moral guidance.

Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar, in his address, expressed his admiration for the Christian community’s contribution to social service, education, and peacebuilding. He stated that religious spaces like this church play a crucial role in upholding values of compassion, service, and unity in society.

The event concluded with a fellowship meal and thanksgiving, leaving the attendees spiritually enriched and deeply moved by the sense of unity and celebration.