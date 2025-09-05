Medical camps set up at immersion points in city

Hyderabad: The state government has set up medical camps at major immersion points in the city to help devotees in case of emergency. It has been three days since the camps were established, and the staff stationed there said they were ready to help. The camps are located at several places, including Musheerabad, Necklace Road, and NTR Marg.

At the NTR Stadium, a camp is being run under the supervision of the Urban Primary Health Care (UPHC) unit, where doctors and nursing staff have been deployed in three shifts to ensure uninterrupted service. Speaking about the arrangements, Dr Krupali said that the camp has been scheduled in three shifts a day, ensuring medical staff remain present throughout the day and night. On the third day of the camp, Dr Madeeha attended to around 25 patients in the morning session. These included patients with diabetes-related complaints, individuals with injuries, and others with common seasonal ailments such as cough, cold, and fever. “We are ensuring that patients with both minor health issues and those requiring regular monitoring like diabetics get treated promptly,” Dr Madeeha explained. The medical team at the stadium consists of three doctors and three nurses who have been rotating duties.

According to camp officials, on an average day, more than 80 patients approach the camp for treatment. Most seek quick relief for general ailments, though a few accident-related injuries have also been reported during the immersion activities. Despite the detailed arrangements, officials admitted that the turnout has not been as high as expected, noting that awareness levels among the public could be a factor. Officials reiterated that the purpose of these camps is to ensure that immediate medical care is available to devotees, volunteers, and immersion workers. Even if the response is modest, the presence of doctors and paramedical staff gives assurance of timely support in case of any health emergencies. With immersion activities set to continue in the coming days, the camps will remain operational in three shifts daily.