Medical staff may get exemption from salary cut announced by Telangana government

Hyderabad: The medical staff engaged in emergency services providing treatment to coronavirus patients are likely to be exempted from salary cut announced by the government on Monday.

The government has announced 50 per cent salary cut to a majority of employees and five per cent reduction in the pay of the Grade-IV employees working in various departments.

Official sources said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has sought the details of the entire medical staff engaged in corona crisis from the Medical and Health Minister E Rajender and the top officials.

In view of the round the clock job by the medical professionals mainly doctors and nurses, the government is mulling to release full salaries of them.

Police and sanitation workers who are also performing their duties actively in the lockdown period are also likely to get a relief from the pay-cut.

The Chief Minister is likely to take a decision to this effect in a day or two.