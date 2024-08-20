Live
Medical Students Protest in the Sun in Front of Medical College
Medical students from Nagar Kurnool Medical College protested against the Kolkata murder incident by boycotting classes and staging a sit-in on the main road in front of the college.
NagarKurnool: Medical students from Nagar Kurnool Medical College protested against the Kolkata murder incident by boycotting classes and staging a sit-in on the main road in front of the college.
The students condemned the government’s inaction in addressing the issue and demanded the immediate arrest and punishment of those responsible for the incident. The students sat under the sun in front of the medical college gate, demanding better security and urging the government to take steps to prevent such incidents in the future. Despite protesting for over ten days, they criticized the West Bengal government for misleading the case and failing to take action.
They called upon the central government to respond and ensure justice for the murdered junior doctor by punishing the culprits strictly. The protesting medical students warned that their agitation would continue and intensify until justice was served. Assistant professors of the medical college and sanitation staff also expressed their support for the students. Wearing black badges, the students protested for over two hours in front of the college.