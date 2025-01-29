Live
Just In
MGU students urge KTR for support
The BRS working president KT Rama Rao attended the ‘Farmers’ Maha Dharna’ event held in Nalgonda on Tuesday, during which students from Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) met him
Nalgonda: The BRS working president KT Rama Rao attended the ‘Farmers’ Maha Dharna’ event held in Nalgonda on Tuesday, during which students from Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) met him. Expressing their concerns, they claimed that they were being harassed unfairly, and shared their grievances with KTR.The affected students alleged that the Vice-Chancellor was engaging in arbitrary governance and retaliatory actions against them.
They also mentioned that during the BRS government’s tenure, funds were sanctioned for university buildings. The students stated that under KCR’s rule, they were able to have proper meals.
They requested KTR to put pressure on the government to remove the Vice-Chancellor. Meanwhile, KTR assured the students that he would stand by them and take their concerns to the government’s attention.