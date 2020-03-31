Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy distributes dry ration to migrant labourers

Nirmal: Forest, Environment and Endowment Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy distributed rice and cash to the migrant workers belonging to Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand States at Ellapalli village in Nirmal mandal on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said as per the orders of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, they are providing food and shelter to the migrant labourers in the entire state during the lockdown period. As many as 6,300 migrant workers have been identified in the district. The Minister said that self-detention is the only way to prevent the spread of virus and to maintain three feet social distance. He also said 1,055 foreign returnees came to Nirmal district and undergoing self-quarantine in their houses and no one tested positive so far. From April first, each white ration card holder will be distributed 12 kg rice and Rs 1,500, he said.

The Minister provided meals to about 155 migrant workers, who are going to Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh at Divya Gardens in Nirmal town.

Indrakaran asked them to stay in Nirmal until the lockdown is lifted, but they refused.

District Collector Musharraf Ali Farooqui, Additional Collector Bhaskar Rao and others were present.