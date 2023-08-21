Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao signature forged

Hyderabad: Fraudsters are also forging signatures of actual Ministers. Recently the signature of Telangana Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao was forged. Going into the details, Gous Pasha and Gunti Shekhar of Narregudam village of Aminpur mandal of Sangareddy district made fake letterhead of Errabelli Dayakar Rao.

They gave a letter with forged signature of Errabelli to the District Collector asking for allotment of double bedroom houses. This matter came to Errabelli's attention. Against this background, Dr Rajeshwar Rao of Errabelli OSD filed a complaint with the police to take action against the people who forged the signature. After receiving the complaint, the police have registered a case against Gaus Pasha and Gunti Shekhar and are investigating.