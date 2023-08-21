Live
- ‘King of Kotha’ to grace the billboards of New York’s iconic Times Square
- 2 frontrunners projected to enter Ecuador's presidential run-off
- World Plant Milk Day 2023: Date, history, significance, celebration
- Rahul Yadav saga: Lookout Notice issued by EOW after FIR for duping vendor
- Makers opens up on the budget spent on ‘Gandeevadhari Arjuna’
- Mahesh Babu speaks about his addiction to phone
- SC refuses to entertain DU plea against St. Stephen's giving 15% weightage to interviews of Christian candidates
- Mahatma Gandhi's statue vandalised in Karnataka village; CM calls it 'anti-national act'
- Rural education can change entire poor areas of China says Jack Ma
- Senior Citizen Day 2023: Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes and Greetings to Share
Just In
Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao signature forged
Gous Pasha and Gunti Shekhar of Narregudam village of Aminpur mandal of Sangareddy district made fake letterhead of Errabelli Dayakar Rao
Hyderabad: Fraudsters are also forging signatures of actual Ministers. Recently the signature of Telangana Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao was forged. Going into the details, Gous Pasha and Gunti Shekhar of Narregudam village of Aminpur mandal of Sangareddy district made fake letterhead of Errabelli Dayakar Rao.
They gave a letter with forged signature of Errabelli to the District Collector asking for allotment of double bedroom houses. This matter came to Errabelli's attention. Against this background, Dr Rajeshwar Rao of Errabelli OSD filed a complaint with the police to take action against the people who forged the signature. After receiving the complaint, the police have registered a case against Gaus Pasha and Gunti Shekhar and are investigating.