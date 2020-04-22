Minister KTR joins sanitation, DRF staff for lunch in Hyderabad

Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao has joined sanitation, Disaster Response Force (DRF) and entomology staff for lunch here on Wednesday at DRF Training centre.

Serving the lunch to some of the workers, KTR enquired about their health condition and asked them to take necessary preventive measures. He also appreciated the efforts of the workers who are serving the people on par with the doctors and police.

KTR said that the Chier Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is providing full salary to along with the incentives to the GHMC workers. Minister Srinivas Goud, MLA Balka Suman, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, municipal principal secretary Aravind Kumar, deputy mayor Baba Fasiuddin also had the lunch.







