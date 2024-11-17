Live
- One who cares for Delhi will not stay with gang of robbers: Sachdeva on Gahlot's resignation
- From Self-Doubt to Self-Love: Vange Cain’s Inspirational Path
- Rahul Gandhi remembers Balasaheb Thackeray on his death anniversary
- Tomato prices drop 22.5 pc as flow of fresh crop picks up pace
- Heavy police deployment in TN's Madurai after protest against airport expansion
- Meghalaya: NEHU students’ protest enters day 13; civil society body intervenes
- Lambada Samithi slams govt for atrocities on tribals
- Manoj Tiwari criticises AAP, promises 'double-engine govt' in Delhi
- Nigeria to honour PM Modi with second-highest national award GCON
- Apex Meitei body gives 24-hrs to Manipur, Central govts to take 'decisive action', residences of Ministers, MLAs attacked
Just In
Minister Ponguleti visits Basara temple
Highlights
Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy visited the famous shrine Sri Gnana Saraswati on Saturday. Upon reaching the temple, the minister was welcomed by official and priests with mangala instruments by temple EO Vijaya Rama Rao.
Nirmal: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy visited the famous shrine Sri Gnana Saraswati on Saturday. Upon reaching the temple, the minister was welcomed by official and priests with mangala instruments by temple EO Vijaya Rama Rao.
The minister performed Kumkumarchana Puja in the presence of the Goddess. In the mandapam, the chief priests explained the special nature of Goddess History Temple to the Minister. Later, he was felicitated by chief priests Sanjeeva Pujari, Sthanacharyas Praveen Platak and a photo of Saraswati with a shawl in the Aashirvachana Mandapam.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS