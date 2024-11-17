Minister Ponguleti visits Basara temple

Nirmal: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy visited the famous shrine Sri Gnana Saraswati on Saturday. Upon reaching the temple, the minister was welcomed by official and priests with mangala instruments by temple EO Vijaya Rama Rao.

The minister performed Kumkumarchana Puja in the presence of the Goddess. In the mandapam, the chief priests explained the special nature of Goddess History Temple to the Minister. Later, he was felicitated by chief priests Sanjeeva Pujari, Sthanacharyas Praveen Platak and a photo of Saraswati with a shawl in the Aashirvachana Mandapam.