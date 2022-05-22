Minister Satyavathi offers prayers at Yadadri temple

Yadadri: Minister Satyavathi Rathod wished success of CM KCR's country's tour which mounts pressure on Central government to provide powers of State and implementation of schemes

On Saturday, along with family members, she visited Yadadri shrine and performed special puja to Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at sanctum sanctorum of temple.

After the darshan, temple priests blessed the Minister. Earlier, temple officials gave a warm welcome to Minister Satyavathi with Purna Kumbham.

Speaking to the media, Minister Satyavathi said the temple was magnificent after construction. Satyavathi said she came with her family to visit Yadadri as she could not come to Maha Samprokshan. She expressed her agony on the Centre over swallowing the rights of the State government.

She said that CM KCR took up Yatra to implement the welfare schemes being implemented in Telangana in the rest of the country, in the interest of the poor.

She revealed that CM KCR is holding a series of meetings with leaders of various states against the bossism of the Centre

The Minister informed that she prayed to Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy to make KCR's trip a grand success.