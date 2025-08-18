Minister Sridhar Babu shocks over Janmastami incident, assures ex-gratia to victims

Minister for IT & Industries, Sri Duddilla Sridhar Babu, expressed his deep shock and condolences following a tragic incident during the Sri Krishna Janmashtami Shobhayatra in Gokul Nagar, Ramanthapur, under the Uppal Police Station jurisdiction. The incident resulted in the death of five individuals and left several others injured, occurring just 100 metres from the event's conclusion.

Minister Sridhar Babu described the loss as extremely unfortunate and vowed that the government would provide all possible support to the bereaved families. He announced that each bereaved family would receive an ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh, while the government would cover the medical expenses for the injured.

Preliminary reports indicated that the tragic event was caused by live current passing through a cable wire. In response, the Minister has instructed relevant authorities to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the incident, overseen by the District Collector, and to implement strict measures against those found responsible.

Moreover, a special drive has been commissioned across Greater Hyderabad to assess and mitigate risks related to hanging cables and electric wires, ensuring safety standards at public gatherings.

Minister Sridhar Babu reiterated the government's commitment to the health of the injured, seeking detailed reports on their condition and ensuring the best possible medical care is provided.