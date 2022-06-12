Minister V Srinivas Goud urges youth to be active in sports

Mahabubnagar: Minister for Excise Prohibition, Tourism and Youth and Sports Welfare Dr V Srinivas Goud on Saturday promised that each and every village and municipal wards will get sports complex and playgrounds to promote sporting and gaming culture among the youth in the rural areas of the State.

While taking part in the inauguration of a new sports complex constructed at a cost of Rs 5 Lakhs at Tirumalakuccha Tanda in Mahabubnagar Municipality, the Minister said that the government is encouraging the youth to take up more and more sporting activities in the rural areas, as it will not only help them to keep physically and mentally fit but also enable the talented sports persons from the villages gain an opportunity to exhibit their talent at the national and international levels.

On the occasion, the sports Minister participated in the Kabbadi and Volleyball events and acted as a referee and later played with the students at the newly inaugurated sports complex. Later the Minister toured the various colonies in the Tanda and interacted with the residents and noted down the problems and issues in the Tanda. Srinivas Goud responded positively to the request of the residents of the Tanda who urged the him to provide financial assistance of Rs. 3 lakhs for the construction of houses by providing permanent layout to the existing houses without disturbing the present houses in the Tanda.

Srinivas Goud directed the concerned authorities to immediately develop a new layout for the Tanda without disturbing the existing houses and develop the village with all necessary facilities.

Later, he spoke to the media and said that the Chief Minister KCR had directed to set up sports grounds in every village and urban area in every ward, for the first time in the country, in all the villages and municipal wards.

"Apart from construction of new sporting complexes in each and every village and municipal wards the government will also provide all necessary sports equipments to the youth and promote the various sports like Volleyball, Kabaddi, Kho-Kho and other sports activities. This will enable the students apart from excelling in studies it will also help them keep physically and mentally fit," said the Minister.

Srinivas Goud was accompanied by Municipal Chairman KC Narasimha, Market Committee Vice-Chairman Giridhar Reddy, and Councilor Lata shree, Municipal Commissioner Pradeep Kumar, Municipal Engineers Subramaniam and Benjamin.