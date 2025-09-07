Ministers Inaugurate Double Bedroom Housing Colony at Doudarpalli, Gadwal

Gadwal: With the blessings of the people of Telangana, the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is committed to the welfare of the poor, said State Revenue, Housing and Information & Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

On Saturday, at Doudarpalli near Gadwal town, newly built Double Bedroom Indiramma Houses were formally inaugurated by Ministers Jupalli Krishna Rao, Vakiti Srihari, MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, and District Collector B.M. Santosh, who also launched the Gruhapravesam (house-warming ceremonies) for the beneficiaries.

Addressing a massive public meeting, Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy stated that the present government is striving to uplift weaker sections, unlike the previous regimes which, during the past decade, showed no interest in providing houses for the poor. He announced that 3,500 Indiramma houses are sanctioned for each constituency, with an allocation of ₹5 lakh for every house, benefiting 4.5 lakh families across the state.

The Minister also highlighted other welfare initiatives, including a sanction of ₹9 crore to DWCRA women’s groups for house construction, free bus travel for women, 200 units of free electricity, a ₹500 gas subsidy, and supply of fine rice. He said the government has already spent ₹21,000 crore towards loan waivers for farmers, apart from providing a ₹500 bonus on paddy and continuing Rythu Bharosa support for every crop. To ease land-related issues, he mentioned the launch of Bhoobharti and the appointment of one GPO for every revenue village and 20 licensed surveyors for each mandal.

Excise & Tourism Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao praised the Chief Minister’s vision and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy’s efforts in ensuring that every poor family receives an Indiramma house. He reminded the gathering of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s decision to nationalize banks, which paved the way for easy loans to farmers and women’s groups.

Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Youth Services Minister Vakiti Srihari said that during the last ten years, no houses were built for the poor, whereas the present government has already sanctioned 3,500 houses per constituency. He also announced that the government is investing ₹22,500 crore to establish integrated schools at every mandal headquarters, ensuring education for all. He assured that all six guarantee schemes are being implemented effectively and reiterated the government’s resolve to make every eligible woman economically independent by providing them opportunities like petrol bunks and other ventures.

District Collector B.M. Santosh informed that in the first phase, 560 houses were completed at a cost of ₹75 crore, while 715 houses were completed in the second phase. He also noted that a school and community hall were built within the housing colony, and a medical and nursing college is located nearby.

MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister and ministers, stating that the long-cherished dream of owning a house had come true for the poor. He urged the ministers to review the issue of banks adjusting the government’s initial ₹1 lakh deposit against loans taken by the beneficiaries. He assured that all necessary facilities will soon be provided in the double-bedroom housing colonies and warned that beneficiaries should not rent or sell their allotted houses, failing which the allotment would be cancelled.

Earlier, the ministers were given a grand welcome with traditional honours. The leaders, along with beneficiaries, participated in a community lunch. On the occasion, a cheque of ₹9 crore was handed over to women’s groups under the Indiramma Housing scheme, and house ownership documents were distributed to beneficiaries.

The event was attended by District Collectors Lakshminarayana and Narsinga Rao, Housing PD Srinivas Rao, RDO Alivelu, Market Committee Chairman Nalla Hanumantu, Library Corporation Chairman Neeli Srinivasulu, officials, public representatives, and a large number of locals.

