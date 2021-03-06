Ministers seek votes for TRS MLC candidate

Shadnagar: Ahead theupcoming MLC elections TRS ministersand TRS MLC candidate Vani Devi interacted with the graduates, intellectuals and party activists at Kuntla Ram Reddy Gardens in Shadnagar on Friday.

Minister of State for Excise, Sports, Tourism and Culture V Srinivas Goud, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy and Minister of State for Roads and Buildings Vemula Prashant Reddy along with Shadnagar MLA Anjaiah Yadav participated in the meeting.

Accusing BJP for provoking people against TRS, V Srinivas Goud announced that the TRS would soon give PRC to the employees who are struggling with financial issues amid pandemic. "Did anyone ever see any former MLC professor Nageshwar and Ramachandra Rao touring in the constituency," he asked.

While, the Agriculture Minister asked the voters to think prudently with restraint. He said, "If the daughter of Former Prime Minister PV Narshima Rao, Vanideviwins the MLC polls, justice will be done to all the graduates and the voices will be heard in the council." Minister said that the credit for giving 1.32 lakh jobs for the unemployed goes to the TRS government.

Moreover, Vemula Prashant Reddy urged the voters to show due diligence on BJP candidates in the MLC elections. "BJP government will privatize the LIC, BSNL, Railways and other departments," he added.

On the occasion, TRS MLC candidate Surabhi Vani Devi thanked Chief Minister KChandrashekar for giving him the opportunity to do public service. "Public service is in my blood. There is nothing in the world beyond faith and if I win the MLC elections,I ensure to solve all the problems," she added.

Former MLAs ChaulapallyPratapareddy, BhishmaKishtayya, TRS leaders Ravinder Yadav, Zilla Parishad Vice Chairman Ita Ganesh and many other TRS associates attended the programme.