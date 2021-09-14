MLA Ala Venkateshwar Reddy to arrange surgery for poor girl

Mahbubnagar: Devarkadra MLA Ala Venkateshwar Reddy on Monday responded to a Whatsapp message and immediately assured to provide financial help to a girl from a poor family living in a thatched hut in Chowdarpally village in Devarkadra Mandal in Mahabubnagar district.

Vaibhava, the daughter of Yerukali Bhagyalaxmi and Poshanna, is suffering from health issues and facial defects which require plastic surgery. The parents are unable to bear the surgery which costs in lakhs. But they did not lose hope and were searching for alternative ways to get help.

They sent a Whattsapp message to Ala Venkateshwar Reddy and urged him to provide financial help for the treatment of their child.

The MLA immediately responded to the message and called the family members over to his house and promised them all the financial help for the treatment.

After detailed enquiry, the MLA found that the family lived in a thatched hut in Chowdarpally village and were living in a poor condition both economically and socially.

Responding to this, he promised a double bedroom house for the family and also assured that he would help for the surgery of the girl.

Expressing happiness, Vaibhava's parents thanked the MLA for his kind gesture and prayed to the god to give more strength to the MLA to help many more such downtrodden and poor in the villages.