MLA Dr. Koochukulla Rajesh Reddy was present as the chief guest

Graduation ceremony program of Malla Reddy Dental College for Women in Hyderabad was organized on Saturday.
Nagar Kurnool MLA Koochukulla Rajesh Reddy attended the program as the chief guest.
After that, he addressed the dental students in the graduation ceremony program.
