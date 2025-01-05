MLA inspects Nettempadu works

Gadwal: Alampur MLA Vijayudu inspected the progress of the Nettempadu Lift Irrigation Project’s 99th, 100th, and 106th distributor canal works in Chagapuram, Shabad, Buddareddy pally, and Senaga pally villages on Saturday.

The MLA emphasised the need to provide irrigation water to farmers by the Kharif season. He instructed irrigation officials to complete the silt removal from the 106th distributor canal near Mallem Doddi village, install shutters for sluices, and construct the Tatikunta Link Canal to ensure water supply to the tail-end villages.

He highlighted that completing these distributor canals would bring 35,000 acres under irrigation, benefiting farmers in Ieeja, Itikyala, Vaddepally, and Manavapadu mandals.