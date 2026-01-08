MLA Rajesh Reddy Highlights ₹1,000 Crore Development Work in Constituency

Nagar Kurnool: Congress MLA Dr. Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy said the party is actively working for comprehensive development in the Nagar Kurnool constituency. Speaking at a meeting with journalists at the MLA camp office, he revealed that nearly ₹1,000 crore has been spent on development projects over the past two years.

He stated that ₹10 crore has been sanctioned for a high-level bridge at Endabetla, ₹20 crore for CC roads in the town, ₹12 crore for the development of Nagar Kurnool bus stand, ₹20 crore for the construction of Sirsawada Bridge, and ₹200 crore for Young India School. Additionally, ₹25 crore has been allocated to complete the incomplete Markandeya Reservoir, and ₹45 crore for CC roads and drainage works in Nagar Kurnool municipality.

Development work is also ongoing for Strishakti Bhavan, Government Junior College, and Balabhavan. The RTA office has been relocated as per public demand. Proposals worth ₹3 crore have been submitted for the Muslim Shaadi Khana. Engineering and Polytechnic colleges are expected to be approved soon, and a degree college at Telkapalli has been sanctioned.

The MLA stated that he will participate in programmes at government schools and colleges. Foundation shoes have been distributed to students of 8th, 9th, and 10th classes, electricity has been sanctioned for Vattam Pump House, and financial assistance measures are being implemented for displaced persons. Support will also be provided to resolve the housing issues of journalists.

On political issues, he said that KTR has no grounds to criticize Rahul Gandhi and alleged that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is criticizing for personal reasons. He expressed confidence that Congress will return to power in the state as well as in the Nagar Kurnool constituency.