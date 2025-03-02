Live
MLA Yasaswini expresses gratitude to CM
Palakurthi MLA Yasaswini Reddy and constituency in-charge Jhansi Rajender Reddy praised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, stating that the people of the erstwhile Warangal district will always remember his efforts in securing Central government’s approval for the construction of Mamnoor Airport, a long-standing demand of the region.
On Saturday, MLA Yasaswini and Jhansi Reddy expressed their gratitude in a statement following the approval granted by the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation for the airport project.Speaking on the occasion, they highlighted that the state government had successfully petitioned the Centre to remove the restriction preventing the establishment of another airport within 150 km of Shamshabad Airport, thereby paving the way for this project. They said that the completion of Mamnoor Airport would significantly boost the development of Warangal district, enhance regional connectivity, and contribute to the growth of industries in the area.