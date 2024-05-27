MLC by election-Polling ends peacefully

Hyderabad: By election for the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda ended peacefully on Monday at 4 pm. According to official figures the total percentage of votes polled by 4 pm was about 69%. Final figures are yet to be announced. All the voters who were in queue by 4 pm would be allowed to exercise their franchise.

A total of 4,63, 839 graduate voters from the constituency spans over 34 assembly constituencies cast their votes in 605 polling booths. There were 53 candidates in the fray and the main fight was between Congress, BJP and BRS parties.

All the ballot boxes are being shifted to strong rooms amidst tight security. The counting of these votes will take place on June 5. There would be a three tier security at the counting centres.