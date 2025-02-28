MLC polling passes off peacefully: DC

Khammam : District Collector Muzammil Khan said that the MLC polling was conducted peacefully in the district and 93.05 percent polling was recorded till 4.00 pm.

On Thursday, the District Collector visited the teachers’ polling stations at Rikka Bazaar High School, Khammam and inspected the voting process. Speaking on the occasion, the District Collector said that teachers exercised their right to vote in the 24 polling stations set up in the district for the election of teachers’ seats in the Telangana Legislative Council.

There are 4,089 teacher voters in the district. 3,805 voters comprising 2,218 males and 1,587 females exercised their right. The voting rate was 20.35 percent from 8.00 am to 10.00 am, 54.34 percent until 12.00 pm, 79.53 percent until 2.00 pm, and 93.05 percent by 4.00 pm.

After the polling, the ballot boxes were shifted the reception centres in Nalgonda.