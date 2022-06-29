Moderate to heavy rains to lash State, yellow alert issued

Hyderabad: Hyderabad city is likely to observe light to moderate rainfall on Wednesday. The maximum and minimum temperature in the city is likely to be somewhere between 32-33 and 22-24 degrees Celsius. As per the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the rainfall is expected at isolated places for the next 3 days. Apart from Hyderabad, other districts of the State is also likely to receive rainfall.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for various districts of the State.

It is to mention here that on Tuesday, Hyderabad had witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, Malkajgiri received the highest rainfall of 49.3 mm whereas, Alwal received 48.3 mm, Kapra 39.0 mm, Tirumalagiri 34.8 mm, and Uppal 29 mm.

Other districts that received rainfall on Tuesday include, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Nizamabad, Kumaram Bheem, and Sangareddy.

As per IMDinformation, as many as nine States and one UT from the area covered by Southwest Monsoon have received heavy rainfall. These states and UT are Kerala, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Odisha, Maharashtra, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Mizoram, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu

In IMD data, rainfall that shows minus 20 to minus 59 per cent departure from normal, i.e. the long period average (LPA) for that region/state, is termed as 'deficit'. Similarly, normal rainfall is between minus 19 per cent to plus 19 per cent range of the LPA.