Modi launches scathing attack on KCR

Induru: Is BRS ‘B’ team of Congress or BJP? This has become the topic of discussion in political circles after the public address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Modi charged BRS of having secret understanding with the Congress party. He said it had heavily funded the Karnataka Congress during the recent assembly elections and now the Congress was reciprocating by trying to split the anti-incumbency votes.

“Loot Sake Tho Loot is BRS mantra, Give BJP one chance for five years and I will make BRS account for every single rupee. For nine years, BRS had cheated the youth and farmers and now this loot must stop,” he said. He also accused the Congress and BRS of converting 'loktantra' (democracy) to 'lootantra' (corruption) and 'prajatantra' (democracy) to 'parivartantra' (dynasty). The prime minister said that for him, the poor are the biggest community and he would strive for their welfare.

BRS promised unemployment dole to youth and loan waiver to farmers. Both remain unfulfilled, similarly Congress is giving guarantees now but would later say conditions apply.

He charged that the Congress and its allies had blocked the Women's Reservation Bill for the last 30 years. On the liberation of the erstwhile Hyderabad state and its merger with the Indian Union, Modi said one son from Gujarat, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, ensured the liberation from Nizams. “Today another son of Gujarat came for your prosperity, development and welfare,” he said. Telangana has talent everywhere. Telangana made a vaccine for Covid-19 gave it to the world, he lauded.

Lashing at Congress, Modi said I.N.D.I.A should clarify whether rights can be given in proportion to the "abadi" (population). “For Modi, poor people are the biggest abadi of the country and they have the first right over resources. Welfare of the poor is my aim," he said. “Congress says the country needs a caste-based census."

"It says the population will decide who will get how much share of rights. Do they want to decrease the rights of Muslims?" he asked.



“Whose population is more? Will it be possible to ensure the rights according to the population? Should Hindus take all the rights? Does Congress want to remove minorities?" he questioned.