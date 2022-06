Mountaineer Pathakotla Upender set to reach summit

Suryapet: Pathakotla Upender of Karivirala village in Nandigudem mandal, Suryapet district, on Tuesday reached 1,700 ft near the Pangarpula Mount Hill.

He has been selected for scaling the mount after participating in the international-level waterfall raw flying event organised by the Adventure Club of Telangana. Upender took off on May 20 for Pangarpula Mount Hill under the leadership of Madavi Kannibai. He has expressed confidence of reaching the summit and fly the tri-colour there.

Residents of both the mandal and village have expressed happiness over Upender's selection for the task and be so near the hill.