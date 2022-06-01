Move to make 3 cr seed balls to turn Mahbubnagar green

Mahbubnagar: The district administration of Mahabubnagar is planning to take up the Haritha Haram programme in a big way this year and as part of this, the district Collector has directed the forest and other concerned authorities to prepare 3 crore seed balls to be showered all across the open lands to develop the green cover in the district.

While taking part in a review meeting on Wednesday, Collector S Venkat Rao said that as per the directions of Minister for Excise Prohibition, Toursim and Culture and Youth welfare Dr V Srinivas Goud, they have decided to take up the Haritha Haram programme in a big way in the district.

Speaking with the officials from the departments of Rural Development, Education and Women and Child Welfare Officers at the Zilla Parishad Conference Hall, the district Collector said that besides taking up the greenery programme through Palle Pragathi Vanalu, tree plantations, avenue plantations, the large scale seed ball sprinkling programme has become a big hit and it had helped to improve the green cover in the fallow barren and forest lands in district to a large extent during past two years.

"We have been giving highest priority towards the Haritha Haram programme. During the past two years Mahbubnagar district has done outstanding work in the development of greenery and this year also as per the directions of Minister Srinivas Goud, we have decided to prepare 3 crore seed balls and sprinkle all over the district for developing the green cover," said the Collector.

The district Collector called on the members of mandal federations, village federations and district level authorities to take part in large-scale greenery and plantation programmes and directed them to prepare the seed balls and set them targets for the same.

The Collector gave the target of planting 1,000 seedlings in zillah parishad high schools, 500 seedlings in upper primary schools and 200 seedlings in primary schools and each and every Anganwadi centre are set a target of preparing 100 seed balls to reach the target of 100 per cent greenery in the district.

District Forest Officer Gangareddy, District Education Officer Usharani, District Rural Development Officer Yadaiah and others were present in the meeting with the district Collector.