MP Asaduddin Owaisi house attacked in New Delhi

New Delhi: The Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's residence Ashoka Road in national capital was attacked by unidentified persons last night. The MP was not in the house when the incident took place and this is the fourth such incident since 2014.



Sharing images and videos of damaged windows, Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted "My Delhi residence has been attacked again. This is the fourth incident since 2014. Earlier tonight I returned from Jaipur and was informed by my domestic help that a bunch of miscreants pelted stones that resulted in damaged windows. Delhi police must catch them immediately,".

The Hyderabad MP further tweeted"Its concerning that this happened in the so-called "high security" zone. I have submitted a complaint to the cops and they have reached my residence".





