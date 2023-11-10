Mulugu BRS candidate Bade Nagajyoti files nomination amidst large scale rally

BRS party Mulugu MLA candidate Bade Nagajyoti filed nomination on Friday amidst a large-scale campaign rally was at the district center under the leadership of a number of BRS leaders.



Bade Nagajyoti's held corner meeting, rally after the program is over.

Meanwhile, a BRS activist was returning to his native village on a two-wheeler lost control and overturned near Ramnagar Tanda near Jangalapalli village of Mulugu Mandal. The deceased has been identified as Dayyala Manohar (55) of Kothur village, Mulugu mandal, the Mulugu police. A case was registered and the body was shifted to the mortuary in the area hospital