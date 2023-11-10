Live
- IPS officer Anjan Chakraborty visits Mulugu to monitor Election process
- Unemployed youth files nomination in Mulugu
- ICC, BCCI showcase special 3D projection of 2023 World Cup moments on Gateway of India
- BMC plea to Mumbaikars for 'air-noise pollution-free Diwali' festivities
- Meta to sell cheaper VR headset in China: Report
- ICC suspends Sri Lanka’s membership with immediate effect due to government interference
- ONGC declares interim dividend as Q2 net profit surges to Rs 13,734 crore
- Muzaffarnagar student slapping case: SC summons UP's Principal Secretary, Education
- Gopal Rai urges Hry minister to divert all non-destined vehicles coming to Delhi
- JD-U MLA level corruption charges against Bihar Cricket Association Chief
Mulugu BRS candidate Bade Nagajyoti files nomination amidst large scale rally
BRS party Mulugu MLA candidate Bade Nagajyoti filed nomination on Friday amidst a large-scale campaign rally was at the district center under the leadership of a number of BRS leaders.
Bade Nagajyoti's held corner meeting, rally after the program is over.
Meanwhile, a BRS activist was returning to his native village on a two-wheeler lost control and overturned near Ramnagar Tanda near Jangalapalli village of Mulugu Mandal. The deceased has been identified as Dayyala Manohar (55) of Kothur village, Mulugu mandal, the Mulugu police. A case was registered and the body was shifted to the mortuary in the area hospital
