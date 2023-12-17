Mulugu: Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Sabarimala Ayyappa Devotees Returning from Kerala

In an unfortunate incident on Sunday afternoon, three devotees of Ayyappa, who were returning after visiting the Sabarimala Ayyappa Swamy in Kerala, met with a tragic accident in Tamil Nadu.

The devotees were traveling in a car, and due to a mistake, the vehicle collided with a divider, resulting in severe injuries to them. Two of the devotees lost their lives, and the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital by local police. The incident took place near the Mulugu district in the Kamalapuram Mandal of Telangana.

The devotees, who had recently visited the Sabarimala Ayyappa Swamy in Kerala, were on their way back when the accident occurred. The local police, after receiving information about the incident, promptly reached the spot and shifted the injured to the nearby hospital. The deceased have been identified as residents of Kamalapuram Mandal in Mulugu district of Telangana.