Live
- 10 Trinamool MPs to accompany Mamata during her meeting with PM
- IAF officer accused of raping a woman multiple times on pretext of marriage, court to hear bail plea on Jan 3
- Golf: Challenge Tour returns to India in March with events at Delhi, Kolkata
- Oil and gas prices rise as BP stops Red Sea shipments
- Maha minister’s ‘mafia links’ rock Assembly; Fadnavis defends govt, slams Oppn
- President arrives in Hyderabad for southern sojourn
- Delhi court seeks list of FIRs, trial outcomes in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case against Jagdish Tytler
- Sun Pharma clinches $30 million deal for 16.7% stake in US firm
- Parliament security breach: PIL in SC seeks investigation under supervision of retired SC judge
- Excise policy case: Delhi court grants interim bail to Hyd bizman Arun Pillai
Just In
Mulugu: Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Sabarimala Ayyappa Devotees Returning from Kerala
In an unfortunate incident on Sunday afternoon, three devotees of Ayyappa, who were returning after visiting the Sabarimala Ayyappa Swamy in Kerala,...
In an unfortunate incident on Sunday afternoon, three devotees of Ayyappa, who were returning after visiting the Sabarimala Ayyappa Swamy in Kerala, met with a tragic accident in Tamil Nadu.
The devotees were traveling in a car, and due to a mistake, the vehicle collided with a divider, resulting in severe injuries to them. Two of the devotees lost their lives, and the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital by local police. The incident took place near the Mulugu district in the Kamalapuram Mandal of Telangana.
The devotees, who had recently visited the Sabarimala Ayyappa Swamy in Kerala, were on their way back when the accident occurred. The local police, after receiving information about the incident, promptly reached the spot and shifted the injured to the nearby hospital. The deceased have been identified as residents of Kamalapuram Mandal in Mulugu district of Telangana.