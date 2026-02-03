Municipal elections: BJP issues clear guidelines to candidates

Clear guidelines have been issued to candidates contesting the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation elections on behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said Nizamabad Urban MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana. He asserted that a decisive victory in Nizamabad is certain if party leaders, workers and candidates work in coordination.

Addressing party leaders and candidates, the MLA said that during the past two years of representing Nizamabad in the Assembly, he has secured nearly Rs 130 crore in funds for the city’s development.

He added that recently, foundation stones were laid for development works worth Rs 1 crore in each division through TUFIDC.

Suryanarayana said comprehensive development works would be undertaken with Rs 1 crore allocated per division, focusing on infrastructure such as roads, drainage, drinking water supply, electricity and sanitation.

In addition, Rs 23 crore has been sanctioned through Municipal Corporation funds for various civic works.

Expressing confidence ahead of the upcoming municipal elections, he said the post of Mayor would go to the BJP this time.

He claimed that surveys conducted in the city were completely in favour of the BJP and reflected public support for development-oriented and transparent governance.

He further stated that the slogan “Mana Indore, Our Mayor” was resonating strongly among the people, describing it as a true reflection of public sentiment.

The Urban MLA said he would actively participate in the election campaign from Tuesday, taking part in rallies and door-to-door campaigning.