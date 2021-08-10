Municipal worker dies in road mishap in Nalgonda

A municipal tractor driver was dead on the spot after being hit by a lorry here in Nalgonda in the early hours on Tuesday.



Getting into details, the driver, identified as Madhu (22) parked his tractor on the roadside and was cleaning the garbage near Petrol Bunk in Devarakonda. Meanwhile, a lorry bearing registration number AP07TH2357 hit the driver who suffered serious head injuries and died on the spot.

The sanitation staff and family members who were at the spot were dumbstruck seeing Madhu died. The police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to a hospital morgue for autopsy. The police removed the tractor and lorry from the road clearing the road for traffic.

Meanwhile, tractor drivers, sanitation staff and communist leaders staged a protest demanding help to the victim's family. They also demanded a double bedroom house and a job to the family of Madhu.