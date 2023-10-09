  • Menu
Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy takes charge as TSRTC chief

Highlights

The BRS Jangaon MLA MuthireddyYadagiri Reddy took charge as the Chairman of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Sunday at Bus Bhavan in the presence of TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar and senior officials

Hyderabad: The BRS Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy took charge as the Chairman of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Sunday at Bus Bhavan in the presence of TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar and senior officials. He took over as Chairman of the corporation after MLA Bajireddy Govardhan Reddy completed his term. On this occasion, the Chairman was felicitated by Sajjanar and other officials. He expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for appointing him as the Chairman of the TSRTC, he said that he would dedicate all his energy to the growth of the organisation. “By working as a member of the team with the staff, I will ensure that the corporation reaps profits,” he added.

Chief Operating Officer, Dr V Ravinder, Joint Director Dr Sangram Singh Ji Patil, Executive Directors Munishekhar, Krishnakanth, Purushottam, Venkateshwarlu, Vinod Kumar and others were present.

