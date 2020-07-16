NAARM scientists bag national awards

Hyderabad: The 92nd foundation day and award ceremony of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research was organised in New Delhi on Thursday. Contributions from various institutes, scientists and staff of the ICAR were acknowledged by various awards.

Dr Ch Srinivasa Rao, Director, National Academy of Agricultural Research Management (NAARM), Rajendranagar, bagged Rafi Ahmad Kidwai Award for outstanding research in the field of natural resource management for the year 2019. Another scientist from the institute Dr B S Sontakki, Head, Extension Systems Management, bagged Swami Sahajanand Saraswati Outstanding Extension Scientist Award for the year 2019. Two other staff N Vijaya Lakshmi, JAO, and S N Rasool, Supporting Staff, bagged cash awards under administrative and Supporting Staff category respectively. Narendra Singh Tomar, the Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Minister, was the chief guest, Parshottam Rupala and Kailash Choudhary, Ministers of State for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare respectively, were the guests of honour on the occasion. Secretary DARE and DG of ICAR, Dr T Mohapatra, gave a brief account of the ICAR and its achievements.