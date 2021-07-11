Nagarjun Sagar: Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil inspects Palle Pragathi works

Nagarjun Sagar: District Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil along with District Panchayath officer Vishnuvardhan Reddy inspected the Palle Pragathi works and saplings planted in Haritha Haram programme at Panga Vanikunta Tanda, Kotta Palli of Anumula mandal, Kunkudu Chettu Tanda of Peddavoora Mandal, Thirumala Giri Sagar, Peddabavi Tanda, Jana Reddy Colony, Sri Rampuram, Nellikal, Erra Chettu Tanda of Thirumalgiri Sagar Mandal in Nagarjun Sagar constituency Speaking on the occasion the Collector said that all the villages in the district must be green and clean and also said that "The main purpose of the Palle Pragathi programme is to work together for the betterment of our villages." Authorities, people's representatives and villagers have to take part voluntarily in the development of respective villages, the Collector added.