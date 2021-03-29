Nagarjuna Sagar Elections: BJP notifies star campaigners

Hyderabad: The State unit of Bharatiya Janata Party has announced a list of 30 members as its star campaigners for the ensuing Nagarjuna sagar Assembly bypoll. The saffron party this time has decided to run the election campaign with leaders only from Telangana.

Party State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, party national vice-president DK Aruna, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, sitting MLAs in the State Assembly Raja Singh and Raghunandan Rao, party's MPs and former ministers are among the star campaigners list.

Meanwhile, Bandi Sanjay extending the Holi greetings to Telugu people on Sunday asked them to celebrate the festival strictly by observing the Covid guidelines suggested by the Centre and the State governments.

Against the backdrop of growing corona cases, he asked people to celebrate Holi with family members instead of celebrating it by gathering in large groups. Further, he asked people to use environmentally-friendly colours in the place of chemical ones.