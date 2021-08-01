Nagarjuna Sagar gates to be lifted any time

Nagarjuna Sagar: Nagarjuna Sagar Reservoir is getting huge inflows of as much as 5,30,000 cusecs of flood water from upper stream Srisailam dam.

The full tank level of Sagar dam is 312 tmcft at 590 feet, and the water level reached 233 tmcft at 569 feet According to Sagar project superintendent of engineer Dharma Naik, the reservoir is likely to reach its full tank level in the next 48 hours.

Authorities concerned made all necessary arrangements to lift the crest gates of the dam at any moment, once tank level reaches the releasing point, he informed.

He said repairs to the gates of the dam were completed and the people in low-lying areas of the dam downstream were alerted.

It may be noted that Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir set a record of huge inflows of more than 5,00,000 cusecs in the month of July after a gap of 13 years.