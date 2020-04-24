Nagarkurnool becomes zero Covid-19

Nagarkurnool: As no positive corona case was recorded the district for the past 15 days, District Collector E Sridhar on Friday directed the police to remove all barricades erected in the containment zones in the district.

Two positive cases were reported in the district - one in Kalwakurthy mandal headquarters and another in Nagarkurnool district headquarters. Immediately, district health authorities in coordination with revenue, panchayats and municipal departments took comprehensive measures to trace all the contacts of the positive cases and shifted them to quarantine centers in Kalwakurthy and Nagarkurnool.

Collector Sridhar informed that the two patients and those put under quarantine were totally cured and discharged. Since no new cases were reported in the district during the last 15 days, Balaramnagar in Kalwakurthy municipality, which was announced as red zone and another colony in Nagarkurnool was marked as containment zone, the Collector declared these regions as corona-free.

The police and municipal authorities in Kalwakurthy have removed the barricades. 'But we still keep a vigil and will continue the lockdown till the State government's next order,' informed Kalwakurthy Municipal Commissioner Zakeer Hussain, Circle inspector Saidulu and Sub-Inspector Mahender.