Nagarkurnool: BJP celebrates as Centre gives nod to Siddeshwarm-Somashila bridge

Nagarkurnool: With the Central government giving nod for the construction of Somashila-Siddeshwaram bridge across Krishna River connecting Kollapur in Nagarkurnool district in Telangana and Siddeshwaram in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) cadres and activists held a victory rally in Kollapur on Thursday.

The bridge construction was proposed by the then Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. Even the State government then had allocated some funds for conducting survey, however the bridge could not be taken up due to unknown reasons and the proposal was left where it was.

Later after the formation of separate State, though the Telangana government had initiated the process, the project plans were pending as Andhra Pradesh government didn't show interest.

BJP leader Sudhakar Rao observed that the main reason for the underdevelopment of Kollapur constituency was because of lack of proper highway connecting it to other big cities in Andhra Pradesh. Kollapur has only one way connecting Nagarkurnool and Hyderabad.

Though it is just about 10-15 kilometers away from Kurnool and other cities in Andhra Pradesh, because of Krishna River and round the year water storage in the river due to Srisailam back waters, the connectivity between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in this part of the region was cut.

He thanked Central Surface Transport minister Nitin Gadkari for giving green signal for laying national highway passing through Kollapur and as part of this, the long pending Somashila-Siddeshwaram bridge project also got clearance.

With this, the Somashila-Siddeshwarm bridge, which is nearly 7to 9 kilometers across Krishna River, will connect the two Telugu States and the people of Kollapur will witness all round development, BJP activists hoped.