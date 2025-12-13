Naini vows to bring OU-level funds for Kakatiya University

Hanumakonda: Just as the Chief Minister sanctioned Rs 1,000 crore for the development of Osmania University, all public representatives of the undivided district will collectively strive to secure similar funds for the development for the Kakatiya University, vowed Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy.

The MLA participated as the chief guest at a meeting held at the university by Association of Retired Professors (KURTA) and the Association of Retired Non-Teaching Employees.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA lauded the Chief Minister’s decision to sanction Rs 1,000 crore for the development of Osmania University. He said Kakatiya University too must be given equal priority. Retired professors and NGO representatives urged the State government to strengthen higher education opportunities for students of North Telangana. They expressed concern that the State universities had been neglected for nearly two decades. The associations thanked MLA Rajender Reddy for his initiative in resolving issues related to university pensioners. The MLA assured that MLAs, MPs, and ministers from the district would work together collectively for the development of Kakatiya University.