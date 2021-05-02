Nalgonda: All arrangements in place for Sagar bypoll counting

Nalgonda: Election Commission officials made necessary arrangements for the counting of Nagarjuna Sagar by-election in Nalgonda on Saturday According to the officials, counting of votes will start on Sunday at 8 am at State Warehouse Corporation Godowns located in Nalgonda, counting rehearsals was held on Saturday morning.

Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil, Central Election Observers Sajjan Singh Chavan and RO Rohit Singh examined the arrangements and rehearsals. Counting of votes of 346 polling stations will be completed in 25 rounds.

Counting of votes of each round will be carried out in 14 table, two halls were set up with seven counting tables in each hall. The postal ballots will be opened and counted first, at the same time counting of EVMs starts. Counting processes will be carried out as per the Covid-19 norms, the Collector explained.

Covid-19 tests were carried out for the officers, counting staff, agents, media and police personnel and test reports were handed over to them immediately on Saturday.