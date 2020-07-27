Nalgonda: Conquer coronavirus with courage, treatment

Nalgonda: Telangana State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy advised the people to go to hospital and get treatment if they are corona positive. Conquer the corona with courage and doctors' suggestions, he added. Speaking to the media here on Sunday, he informed that six members of his family were infected with corona and now recovered successfully.



Giving his opinion that construction of new building in the place of dilapidated Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad is justifiable, he lashed out at double standards of the Opposition party leaders on new constructions in the State. Stating that establishment of three medical colleges in the erstwhile Nalgonda district is a sensation, he informed the government is providing treatment to corona effected people in all primary health centers and area hospitals through rapid kits. He observed that public has to live with corona by taking proper precautionary measures.

Sukender Reddy said the Government has been spending crores of rupees on education and health sectors in the interest of people of the State and asked the Opposition parties to extend their cooperation for the new secretariat building by withdrawing cases, they filed in the court.