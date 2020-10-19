Nalgonda: Flood flow continues to Sagar, Musi projects

Nalgonda: The flood flow has been continuing to Nagarjuna Sagar, Pulichintala and Musi projects in the erstwhile Nalgonda district. According to official sources, 5,38,467 cusecs of water from Nagarujuna Sagar project was being released to downstream by lifting 18 crest gates to 20 feet.

Sagar reservoir is getting an inflow of 5,38,467 cusecs from upper stream. The present water level in Sagar reservoir is 309.3558 TMCs at 589.10 feet against the full reservoir capacity of 312.0450 TMCs at 590 feet.

The officials of Pulichintala project also releasing 5.62 lakh cusecs of water to downstream from the dam by lifting 17 gates at a height of 5 meters as the reservoir is getting an inflow of 5.62 lakh cusecs of water from both Nagarjuna Sagar and Musi projects.

The present water level of in the reservoir is 43,1097 TMCs at 173.259 feet against the full capacity of 45.77 TMCs at 175 feet.

Meanwhile, flood flow is continuing to the second biggest irrigation project in the erstwhile Nalgonda district - Musi - as rains returned in the State capital of Hyderabad. The officials of Musi project are releasing 59,941 cusecs of water to downstream by lifting nine gates.

Present water level of Musi reservoir is at 642.90 feet, whereas the inflow to the reservoir was recorded as 38715 cusecs.