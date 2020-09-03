Nalgonda: Provide proper treatment to corona patients

Nalgonda: Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Department Vakati Karuna suggested filling confidence in corona patients by providing proper treatment and care. Along with District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil, she participated in a review meeting with the officials of area hospitals in the district here on Thursday.

Addressing the officials, she stressed on the need to increase corona tests in the district and advised them to make necessary arrangements for conducting the tests.

Trainee Collector Prathima Singh, DMHO Dr Kondal

Rao, District Government Hospital Superintendent Dr Narsimha, DCHS Dr Matru and medical officers participated in the meeting.



