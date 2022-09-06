Namburi appointed Khammam BJP parl unit convenor

Khammam: Senior BJP leader and Sathupalli constituency in-charge Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao was appointed party's Khammam parliamentary convener on Monday.

State party chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar appointed him and released orders to the media. Speaking to media, Namburi conveyed special thanks to party district president Galla Satyanarayana, BJP national co incharge Tamil Nadu State Ponguleti Sudhkar Reddy and Kisan Morcha State president Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy for extending support. He said, "I am the best example how BJP is supporting the Dalit leaders in the party".

He said, he is striving for party's development in the district and targeting 2023 Assembly polls.

Later he was congratulated the party leaders and workers.